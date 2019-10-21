JOHANNESBURG - The world's cities need large scale investments to develop and maintain infrastructure and services such as urban transport, water supply, sanitation, and solid waste management, a joint report by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and three other regional development banks launched on Monday says.
The report, entitled 'Creating Livable Cities: Regional Perspectives' looks at urbanization trends across emerging and developing economies in Africa, Asia, the Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the southern and eastern Mediterranean region, Latin America and the Caribbean.
"Rapid urbanization has provided most cities in the world with opportunities to provide more sustainable, vibrant, and prosperous centers for their citizens," a statement issued to accompany the report said.
"But they must first address challenges such as inadequate infrastructure investments, pollution and congestion, and poor urban planning."
The report is a joint publication by the AfDB, Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Inter-American Development Bank.