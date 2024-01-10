Larkin appointed acting BR editor as Senekal de Wet takes the role of editor-in-chief of Independent Media

Adri Senekal de Wet, the executive editor of Business Report (BR) and Personal Finance, has been appointed the new editor-in-chief of Independent Media. This follows the retirement of Aziz Hartley.

Newsdesk editor Philippa Larkin has been appointed acting editor of BR and Personal Finance until a new editor is appointed to the role. Larkin has worked at BR for nearly two decades in various capacities. Larkin said: “Business Report and Personal Finance have thrived under Senekal de Wet’s sterling leadership and positive mindset. We wish her well in her new role.”