Larkin appointed acting BR editor as Senekal de Wet takes the role of editor-in-chief of Independent Media

Adri Senekal de Wet, the executive editor of Business Report (BR) and Personal Finance, has been appointed the new editor-in-chief of Independent Media.
This follows the retirement of Aziz Hartley.
Newsdesk editor Philippa Larkin has been appointed acting editor of BR and Personal Finance until a new editor is appointed to the role.
Larkin has worked at BR for nearly two decades in various capacities.
Larkin said: “Business Report and Personal Finance have thrived under Senekal de Wet’s sterling leadership and positive mindset. We wish her well in her new role.”
Senekal de Wet has been an integral part of Independent Media since November 2016. Her dedication, expertise and leadership have played a crucial role in shaping the editorial direction of BR and Personal Finance.
Senekal de Wet extended her appreciation to Dr Iqbal Survé, the chairman of Independent Media, for the trust placed in her. Of taking on this prestigious role during challenging times in the media industry, she said: "I am honoured to lead Independent Media and work alongside an esteemed group of world-class editors within the group. Our goal is to re-establish Independent Media as the trusted media house South Africa so desperately needs and one that continues to be a voice of all the people of the country."
BUSINESS REPORT