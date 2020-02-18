JOHANNESBURG - Late rains have boosted farming prospects in 2020 as soil moisture in most parts of South Africa has improved compared with a year ago.
This is reflected in many dams such as Hartebeespoort dam overflowing, while in other areas such as Graaff-Reinet, dams have started filling up after being bone dry.
“Over the past few weeks, South Africa received widespread rainfall which improved soil moisture and could be viewed as conducive for agricultural development. This improvement in soil moisture has prompted analysts in the market and various organizations to lift their estimates of South Africa’s summer crop production, specifically maize. One such organization is the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that currently forecasts South Africa’s 2019/20 maize production at 14.0 million tonnes, which is up 19% from the previous season. This is supported by expectations of higher yields and an improvement in area plantings,” Wandile Sihlobo, the chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber said.