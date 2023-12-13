Leading Tourism industry groups calls on government to take immediate action on Durban beaches

Leading tourism industry groups have urged the government to take immediate action in response to the abrupt closure of six popular beaches in Durban during the peak holiday period. The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) and the Southern African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) today (Wednesday) called for eThekwini Municipality to immediately address the water quality crisis that precipitated these closures.

This comes as six beaches along the Durban coastline were closed for bathing after the recent tests conducted by the eThekwini municipality and Adopt-A-River revealed alarmingly high E coli levels. These include Ushaka, Point Beach, South Beach, North Beach, Battery Beach, and Country Club Beach. Test results showed that the quality of water fell into the “poor” and “critical” categories as per the municipality's and Talbot’s criteria.

Fedhasa East Coast chairperson Brett Tungay said the repercussions of beach closures were profound. Tungay said that until the City can address the water quality issues, many small businesses face prospects of lower profits, potential closure and lay-offs this season. “Closing prime tourism beaches now deals a huge blow to hospitality businesses and tourism operators in prime beach areas. It comes at a time when they rely on the influx of tourists to bolster their businesses,” Tungay said.

The closure of these beaches sends ripples throughout our broader economy, affecting jobs and local communities. We cannot afford to miss the economic opportunities this season traditionally brings.” The tourism industry in the region has faced persistent water contamination issues after the catastrophic April 2022 floods, which led to “unparalleled” destruction to infrastructure. Before the floods, five beaches in eThekwini, including Ushaka, North, Point, eManzimtoti and uMhlanga Main, held full Blue Flag status.

While the beach closures in Durban present a temporary challenge, Fedhasa and SATSA have emphasised that Durban remained a vibrant tourist destination. They attributed this to the resilience and passion of local tourism stakeholders, and KwaZulu-Natal's diverse offering of experiences. SATSA CEO David Frost also called for urgent action from the City to address sewage infrastructure issues.

Frost said in addition to working urgently to solve the water pollution issues and return the beaches’ Blue Flag status, this holiday season still promised visitors a wealth of vibrant cultural, culinary, sporting and entertainment offerings that have long cemented Durban as a favoured South African holiday destination. “We ask the eThekwini municipality to provide clarity and assurances on sampling schedules and reopening timelines. This must be treated as a critical priority,” Frost said. “Tourism is a key economic driver. Therefore, we cannot afford to lose out on economic opportunities that the peak season brings.”

In a statement today, eThekwini Municipality said Durban beaches were safe for swimming as most were compliant with acceptable standards for recreational use while others were non-bathing and have no impact on recreational use. “The public are reminded that only beaches with acceptable water quality standards are open. Beaches that have poor water quality are closed. The public will be advised when they are reopened and safe for the public to use,” the City said. “The Municipality is constantly monitoring the water quality at all beaches to ensure safety. Weekly water sampling is done with an independent laboratory, Talbot. The results are constantly changing as factors like the heavy rains, does impact beaches.”