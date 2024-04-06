Leveraging digital transformation for empowerment: Tsebo's Blueprint for the future of corporate learning

By: Elanie Kruger, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Tsebo Solutions Group In today's fast-paced business environment, digital transformation in learning and development is paramount.

Tsebo, a prominent provider of integrated workplace management solutions across Africa with over 32,000 employees, of which 97% are "deskless," is leading this evolution. By digitising its 40+-year-strong Academy, Tsebo not only embraces technology but also refines its approach to learning and development, ensuring a more inclusive platform that sets it apart in the sector. “E-learning provides a flexible solution, allowing our employees to access training videos on their cell phones and take tests when convenient, ensuring uniform training standards and overcoming barriers to learning. It's particularly effective for those who might feel embarrassed to ask questions in a group, as it allows them to learn at their own pace and revisit content if unsure. The added bonus of a certificate is something all our employees love, making e-learning an effective tool to bridge the digital divide,” said Marlyn Groenewald, Operations Manager at Tsebo.

"This app is a great way to learn workplace skills. I can now better myself and improve my chances of getting a better job, which allows me to earn more and support my family. It offers more than just what I need to know. I have started learning Microsoft Excel. Thank you, Tsebo,” says Nqobile Bhuthelezi, Security Officer. A Unified Learning Ecosystem The digital transformation of the Tsebo Academy underscores a visionary step towards consolidating all online learning and induction processes into a single, cohesive platform.

This consolidation streamlines the training process and democratises access to learning resources across the board, from entry-level employees to senior management and external partners such as suppliers and SMMEs. By fostering a unified learning ecosystem, Tsebo is not just simplifying education delivery; it is creating a culture of continuous improvement and shared knowledge that transcends organisational hierarchies. The Mobile Revolution in Corporate Learning In embracing mobile technology, the Tsebo Academy sets a new standard for learning accessibility. Introducing a dedicated app is a game-changer, offering unparalleled flexibility for employees to engage with training materials anytime, anywhere.

This mobile-first approach reflects a deep understanding of modern learning preferences and challenges the conventional confines of corporate training. Tsebo's commitment to mobile learning signifies a shift towards a more agile, responsive, and learner-centric professional development model. The Tsebo Academy, with its innovative Learning Management System (LMS), is well-positioned to harness this mobile revolution. Recognising the challenges of internet access and the dominance of basic handsets in the market, the Academy's offline functionality and mobile app cater directly to the needs and realities of our learners across Africa. The Tsebo Academy mirrors the adaptability and resilience inherent in mobile usage across the continent by enabling content to be downloaded when Wi-Fi is available and accessed offline.

The surge in mobile phone usage in Africa signals a ripe opportunity for education. The Tsebo Academy's mobile-friendly learning platform can play a crucial role in overcoming geographical, financial, and infrastructural barriers to learning. By leveraging mobile phones' widespread availability and growing functionality, Tsebo is pioneering a future where quality education is within the reach of tens of thousands of people across Africa. This strategic integration of mobile technology into Tsebo's educational offerings exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to learning and development. It acknowledges the profound impact of mobile phones on African society and utilises this technology to foster an inclusive, flexible, and engaging learning environment. As mobile phone usage continues to expand across the continent, initiatives like the Tsebo Academy are essential in tapping into this digital revolution to empower employees and stakeholders and drive sustainable development. Enhancing Collaboration Through Digital Platforms

The integration of the Tsebo Academy with Microsoft Teams is a testament to the power of digital tools in enhancing collaboration and connectivity, building communities of practice. This strategic move facilitates real-time communication and learning and enables the scheduling of training sessions that cater to a geographically dispersed workforce. Moreover, the platform's chat functionalities and discussion groups promote an interactive learning environment where employees can share insights, seek guidance, and collectively advance their knowledge. This collaborative framework epitomises the transformative potential of digital technologies in fostering a connected, informed, and engaged corporate community. Data-Driven Insights and Personalised Recognition At the heart of the Tsebo Academy is a robust analytics engine that delivers actionable insights into training effectiveness, employee engagement, and learning outcomes. These data-driven insights empower Tsebo to continuously refine and optimise its training programmes, ensuring they remain relevant, impactful, and aligned with business objectives. Additionally, the issuing of digital certificates for accredited and developmental course completion not only recognises individual achievements but also motivates learners to pursue further growth. This personalised recognition underscores the intrinsic value of learning and development as a cornerstone of employee empowerment and organisational success.

A Rich History of People Development Since its early inception in the 1980s, the Tsebo Academy has rapidly evolved and embraced technology to meet the growing demand for standardised, quality training and a fast-growing workforce. Today, it trains roughly 40,000 people annually across Africa, fostering career advancement with clear paths to senior roles for its employees and community upliftment opportunities for its local partners. The Academy's programmes are aligned with the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) and accredited by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), including a well-balanced mix between e- and in-person learning and development opportunities. The Future of Corporate Learning