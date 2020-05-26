Liquor makers push for bars to join revival in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s alcoholic-beverage makers are pushing the government to allow smaller bars to convert into drink-collection points when a nationwide ban on sales is lifted next week.





Allowing taverns in poorer communities to sell alcohol for home drinking will prevent local residents traveling long distances and help reduce illicit sales, Richard Rushton, chief executive officer of wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings Ltd., said in an interview on Monday. The state should also extend opening hours beyond initial proposals for a Monday-to-Thursday window to reduce crowding, he said.



