LISTEN: CAPE TOWN – Many nations on earth have a day where they celebrate their independence or indeed where they celebrate their specific culture, but in our country of Mzansi, we celebrate our heritage. When looking up the word Heritage this is what I found: “Valued objects and qualities such as historic buildings and cultural traditions that have been passed down from previous generations” and truly thought of us in this context. I then realised that again the best way that any person could have described us is that of a rainbow nation. If one reflects on all our differences in culture language history and language, one cannot believe that we are indeed one nation, yet yes we are!

Our greatest value is in the fact that in 1994 we were made one, one in flag one in anthem and one in hope. Today we call it braai day or culture day but to me, it’s a sign that we continue to be one nation of all history and no way can we fall into the trap of being a sad, bad and no hope nation.

Today is that opportunity to say yes to our history of hope and a huge no to being apart!

Neil De Beer is president of the IFA and advises numerous African states on economic development. Find him on www.ifa.africa or [email protected]

