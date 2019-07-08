DURBAN – 242 on Vause, a five-storey apartment that is being developed by AH Steel, is set for completion towards the latter part of 2020. The development will house 10 units including seven three bedroom apartments and three penthouses. The three penthouses will have rooftop gardens with spiral staircase access while the ground floor unit will have exclusive use to a 138 square metre garden.

The units are priced between R1,985,000 and R2,850,000 and although construction has not started on the development yet, there is still interest in it from potential homeowners.

Currently, only four of the units from 242 on Vause have been sold.

Each unit of the development will feature SMEG Appliances, Caesarstone kitchen countertops, Neimann board kitchen and bedroom cupboards. For the taps and cistern in the units Grohe will be used and for their sanware, they are introducing Krem products.

Each unit will contain direct sliding door access from both the main bedroom and lounge to the balcony, and the main bedroom will also take advantage of a walk-in closet leading towards their en-suite.

Joshua Chetty, the Chief Executive and founder of AH Steel said, " I created this development because I have noticed a lack of high-end stock in the area. There seems to be a big demand in the Morningside area, especially with new upcoming projects such as the St Thomas Road mosque. We are focused on densifying Morningside with high-end stock, which caters to buyers seeking modern design and upmarket living.

I have lived in Morningside for 18 years, and have a very personal attachment to the developments I do in the area."

Chetty said that he chose Vause Road as the location for the development because it is centrally located in the Morningside precinct, with easy access to main roads such as the N2.

He added that there are also a lot of amenities in the Musgrave precinct which adds great value to living in the area. Buzzing areas such as Florida Road, Essenwood Park, Durban Beachfront, Musgrave Centre all add value to new developments in close vicinity.

