Lockdowns are helping several African nations flatten the curve

JOHANNESBURG - There are early signs that rapid measures to contain the coronavirus are working in four African countries that have imposed the most stringent restrictions on the continent.





Lockdowns in Uganda and Mauritius are flattening the curve, with the number of new infections rising slowly. South Africa and Ghana have recorded new infections amid widespread testing but say they’re mitigating the spread of the disease.





“African countries have acted fast to contain the spread of this virus, and this has helped delay the course of the pandemic on the continent,” McKinsey & Co. said in a report.





There are now 25,131 cases on the continent of 1.2 billion people, a number the World Health Organization considers a fair reflection of the underlying trend. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has imposed strong containment measures in the commercial hub of Lagos and the capital, Abuja. Ethiopia, which ranks second in population, has declared a state of emergency without a strict lockdown.





“It’s important to put in place mitigation measures from the very beginning,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa. “And in a number of countries, this is being done.”





South Africa





South Africa’s response to the arrival of the coronavirus has kept the number of infections in check, and while it’s unlikely the country will escape a surge in cases, scientists advising the government believe they have bought valuable time that will allow hospitals to get prepared.





A travel ban came into force 13 days after the first infection was confirmed on March 5, and a lockdown was imposed on March 27. It now has 3,465 cases. Almost 127,000 tests have been conducted out of a population of 59 million.



