London Stock Exchange-listed Neo Energy Metals lists on A2X

The London Stock Exchange (LSE)-listed Neo Energy Metals will inward list its shares on South African stock exchange, A2X Markets (A2X) with these shares becoming available for trade on A2X from next week. This UK-based Neo Energy Metals is a mining and development company focused solely on uranium and strategic metals supply.

A2X CEO Kevin Brady said in a statement yesterday they were delighted to welcome Neo Energy Metals to their market next week and were pleased that A2X was chosen as the exchange to enable South African investors access to this opportunity. “This marks an important milestone as the first offshore inward listing on A2X. We expect further inward listings which enable A2X to expand investment opportunities available to the South African marketplace,” Brady said. Neo is pursuing projects across Africa with its main project, Henkries, a low-cost eco-friendly uranium project being located in the Northern Cape. The company aimed to expand the portfolio of projects in African countries including South Africa.