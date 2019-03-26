



The brand has taken and re-imagined the iconic design for which it is named. The shoes are legendary – worn for some of the most extraordinary journeys in human and African history, they then led to the creation of the desert boot category as we know it today.





The brand has made it their mission to inspire and empower anyone who desires to take on a similar journey of their own.





The combination of the deep heritage, passionate founders and beautiful shoes has resonated with South Africans and its visitors, but the love for VELDSKOEN® has since migrated well beyond the nation's borders.





The shoes have already been spotted being worn by the likes of Prince Harry and Westworld star Thandie Newton, and more celebrities seem to be following the trend.





"Know your business and industry better than anyone else in the world. Love what you do or don't do it." – Mark Cuban





Mark Cuban is the first major international investor to see the brand's potential and has paved the way for their entry into the US. There has already been a positive reception, both in the States and in the UK – the brand is now beginning to ramp up its international operations.





VELDSKOEN® will also be the first product released by DORP (Digital Online Retail Products and Platform). DORP is an e-commerce driven and audience building incubator.





Founders Ross Zondagh, Nic Latouf and Nick Dreyer are extremely excited about the new partnership and to witness the brand grow.







