DURBAN - Growthpoint Properties has completed its R600-million development of Exxaro’s leading edge new head office in Pretoria, opposite the Centurion Gautrain Station. Growthpoint’s highly skilled development and workspace design team created an innovative green building, integrating P-grade aesthetics and finishes and high-performance workspace.

Exxaro commenced its long lease over all the new building’s 18,500sqm of gross lettable area on 1 May 2019, after six weeks of early occupation. Over a three-month period, Exxaro will relocate all its operations to the new building, which can accommodate up to 1,000 staff members.

Exxaro’s new corporate headquarters consolidate its current offices in Pretoria and Joburg into a single thriving workspace, at a convenient midpoint in a superbly accessible location. The signature building comprises five storeys of offices atop four levels of structured basement parking.

Paul Kollenberg, Growthpoint’s Head of Asset Management: Offices said, "We are happy to include the new Exxaro’s head office in our portfolio. The building is in tune with top commercial buildings in the world’s most prominent urban centres. It reflects the quality, efficient, high-performance workplaces that are becoming the core of the Growthpoint’s office portfolio".

The two-year development of Exxaro’s headquarters broke ground in February 2017 to become the second phase of Growthpoint’s redevelopment of the prime Lakeside site on West Street, Centurion.

As a prominent feature of the development, organic dolomite was chosen to inspire several building design elements. Its forms are subtly expressed in acoustic wall panels, bollards and other thoughtful features. The building’s innovative safe foundations are brought to life with a special glass covered manhole, which provides a view underground to a dolomitic pinnacle beneath the site’s parking area periphery.

"This is just one of many ways that this singular building tells its story, creates touchpoints, and encourages users to engage with it," said Growthpoint Development Manager, Michiel Gerber.

In line with both Exxaro’s and Growthpoint’s high environmental standards, the development team’s efforts surpassed its targets to achieve a 5-Star Green Star SA Design certification from the Green Building Council of South Africa. This will be confirmed with a As-Built rating application, once the building is fully functioning.

Exxaro’s new energy-efficient building will foster a healthy, energising work environment and high productivity levels in a cost-effective setting. Green measures include a performance glazed façade, zoned lighting, energy-efficient building services and systems, water-efficient fixtures, rainwater harvesting, water-wise landscaping, low VOC interior finishes, abundant fresh air and natural light, as well as a hydro panel that generates water from air. It has dedicated parking for more fuel-efficient vehicles, such as hybrids, electric cars and scooters, as well as secure bicycle racks.

While the building is owned by Growthpoint, it has been tailored to Exxaro’s specific requirements. The building creates a variety of experiences throughout, all custom designed to support Exxaro’s business goals, ethos, values and vision.

The curvaceous building is skirted with generous terraces and connects to the outdoors with pleasant external views, balconies and a roof terrace.

Arrival at the building is through a welcoming triple-volume entrance and reception, which open onto an airy atrium that soars upwards at the core of five floors of efficient, light-filled workspace.

It includes a level dedicated to meeting, interacting, engaging and collaborating, and features a restaurant and canteen with a kitchen, a state-of-the-art auditorium, and a coffee shop.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE