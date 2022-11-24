Look: The best deals from SA’s biggest retailers this Black Friday

As the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, draws closer, “Business Report” has taken a look at some of the more worthwhile specials that are being offered by South Africa’s biggest retailers. Consumers’ feeds have been flooded with the latest specials on TVs, washing machines, microwaves and other big-ticket items, but in these harsh economic times many South Africans can’t afford to take advantage of these deals.

Story continues below Advertisement

Instead, many shoppers might be scouring the internet looking for specials on daily essentials. We took a look at offers from Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Spar and Woolworths that caught the eye. Take a look at some of them below:

The Shoprite Group’s Checkers stores have some good deals on toilet paper, coffee and cat food. To view all of the Checkers Black Friday deals, click here. Pick n Pay is also running specials for Black Friday. Their pet food and grocery items caught the eye. Take a look at some of their specials below. To view all of the retailer’s Black Friday specials, click here. SPAR has also released their Black Friday specials.

Story continues below Advertisement

Interestingly, all these retailers make the specials available only to their loyalty card holders. The SPAR specials that caught the attention of “Business Report” include their snacks and cooking oil. To view all of the specials offered by SPAR, click here. The country’s more boujee retailer, Woolworths are also running Black Friday deals that shoppers may be interested in.

Story continues below Advertisement

Woolies looks like they are keeping things fresh, with good deals on their fresh fruits and vegetables as well as some of their clothing items. Take a look at what the store is offering below. To view all the deals from Woolworths, click here. To view items on special at Game, click here. To see what Makro has on offer for Black Friday, click here.

Click here to see what Dis-Chem has on offer for Black Friday. You could also compare the prices to those at Clicks. To find out if you could make an extra saving, click here to see specials from Clicks. For all your online shopping needs, you can also check out loot, by clicking here.