In a trading update on Friday, the group said basic and headline earnings per share were expected to fall to between 5.5cents and 4.4c a share compared with 10.9c reported last year, representing a percentage decrease of 50 to 60percent.
“These poor results were due to the transition of Sassa customers to the new post office card, which occurred in the second six months last year.
"The timing of the Sassa transition and the fact that we were impacted in the second six months of last year and the subsequent recovery in the first six months of the current year has a significant impact on the comparability of the current interim period ending August 2019 compared to the corresponding interim period ending August 2018,” the group said.
It said the Sassa transition was only beginning to be felt in August last year, and South African operations had benefited from good Sassa sales performance for the first six months of last year.