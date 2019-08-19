Magaliesberg is a town in Gauteng that chose to reinvigorate their economy through the Magalies Rocks the Cradle Festival. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Magaliesberg is a town in Gauteng that chose to reinvigorate their economy through the Magalies Rocks the Cradle Festival to create a better life for all who live and work there. The idea for the festival started in 2016 when the Magalies Business Forum (now the Magalies Business and Tourism Forum) decided to host an event to reinvigorate the town’s economic development while still maintaining its distinctive off-the-beaten track character.

The three-day Magalies Rocks the Cradle Festival unites the entire community as residents and businesses teamed up to create a better life for all by showcasing the region’s unique art, crafts, lifestyle, culinary and experiential treasures.

Four years later, the deep commitment to collaborative citizenry remains strong with MRtC now a firm favourite on the SA events calendar. The MRtC attracts families and adventure-seekers from across the country who are looking for an authentic off-the-grid encounter.

"Great things happen when a community bands together, but magic happens when an entire town works together," said Hannelie Hartman of the Magalies Business and Tourism Forum.

Hartman added, "There is so much more to Magalies than meets the eye and every year, we remind our fellow South Africans what an incredible little place this is, full of magic and wonder".

Most of the stands at the different markets is of small businesses, entrepreneurs and privately-owned and owner-run businesses. The different venues participating each have a different offering.

The MRtC Festival, that takes place on the 23, 24, 25 August 2019.

Hartman provided some of the reasons that the town economy was in trouble. She said, "Two biggest job creators in our area - namely the hospitality industry and the farming community - were under pressure due to low national growth rate"

Hartman added, "Magalies visitor numbers declined as a result of competition due to the ever-expanding urban offering and high fuel price".

"This is truly a town effort, and every single resident, entrepreneurial business and established enterprises is deeply committed to making a positive, significant impact for the benefit of our entire town. We’re ready to wow this weekend so come on over and have a taste of true Magalies hospitality," said Hartman.

