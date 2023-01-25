Maputo handles record port cargo volumes due to rail improvements

The Port of Maputo achieved a new handling record in 2022 after increasing volumes by 20% compared to 2021, a statement from the port said yesterday. The total volume handled in 2022 was 26.7 million tons against 22.2 million tons in 2021.

The growth reflected the efficient usage of the rehabilitated berths 6, 7, 8 and 9, inaugurated in May, 2022 and the start of 24-hour operations at the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border in April. “The port has been reaping the fruits of the major infrastructure developments in the last four years,” port CEO Osório Lucas said. “The decision of the government of Mozambique to establish a 24-hour border operation has positively impacted the whole Maputo Corridor. This and the investments made by the port in systems, including system integration with entities such as customs and Km4, contributed to efficiency improvements and growth in port volumes,” he said.

Rail volumes for chrome and ferro-chrome increased by 73% compared to the previous year to 2.4 million tons in 2022. The rail vs road ratio also improved slightly from 21%/79% in 2021 to 26%/74% in 2022. “Rail stakeholders have continued to address the need for more balanced volumes between rail and road cargo,” Lucas said.

He said the formalisation of block trains between South Africa and Mozambique, without change of locomotives was a step ahead for improved rail efficiency. “We are already implementing our new master plan for the Port of Maputo and thinking ahead of the challenges that the future will present to us,” he said. BUSINESS REPORT