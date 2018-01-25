JOHANNESBURG - “We brought sunshine to Davos” said ANC treasury-general, Paul Mashatile, in Davos yesterday.

“And we will bring sunshine back to South Africa. Just look at the strengthening of the rand since the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the bitterly cold Davos,” he said.

Mashatile was welcomed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at a closed South African session. He is part of the delegation consisting of various ministers, business leaders and media representatives.





On the question of the rand’s strengthening, Mashatile said: “The market bought the narrative that the renewal has begun and that the cloud of doom has lifted. It is not going to be easy and it is not going to be quick. The most important signal is that the confidence of the global markets swung into our favour.”

Mashatile’s message to the people back home: “We are fighting the battle against corruption, state capture and we will work hard to grow the economy and create jobs. We promised you in December that we will bring renewal, new leaders that put the people and South Africa first, we shall not disappoint you”.

On the question of President Jacob Zuma stepping down, Mashatile said: “The NEC has mandated the officials (top six) to engage Zuma It is important that we avoid two centres of power.”

- BUSINESS REPORT