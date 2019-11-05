JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi says his government is in the process of ensuring that citizens are actively involved in the diamond industry for their benefit.
Masisi was speaking at the Diamond Conference in Gabarone on Tuesday, which was attended by ministers, senior government representatives, business leaders from around the world.
The conference organized by global mining giant De Beers and the Botswana government is intended to promote and strengthen co-operation in the diamond industry.