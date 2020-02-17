CAPE TOWN - After a short hiatus from Twitter, South Africa's finance minister Tito Mboweni is once again posting prolifically, using the platform at the weekend to call for a public debate, possibly a referendum, on the use of taxpayers' money to bail out failing state-owned enterprises.
"We must develop a democratic system in which ISSUES of NATIONAL importance & NOT party political significance are dealt with," Mboweni tweeted early on Sunday, writing some words in all caps for emphasis.
"In a proper democracy,a public debate must held leading to a REFERENDUM!! Let the People decide not the Politburo! The CITIZENS!! We the PEOPLE must decide!"
"For example, what are the citizens’ views on whether we should continue to bailout SOEs or invest the Public’s tax money on roads and other public goods!? I mean, REALLY?!! Let’s have a public debate!"