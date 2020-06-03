Mboweni rules out printing money to plug deficit

Mboweni, a former central bank governor, said on Twitter that he is against printing money and wants the South African Reserve Bank to remain independent.





His comments came after Enoch Godongwana, the ruling African National Congress’s head of economic transformation, suggested that the bank help finance development and infrastructure through the creation of a 500 billion-rand ($29 billion) fund, while Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo has said he would support direct central bank purchases of government debt.





With GDP set to contract the most in at least four decades, pressure on the Reserve Bank to play a bigger role in bolstering the economy is increasing. However, it has ruled out paying for government spending through loans.





“It would blur the lines between an independent central bank and publicly-elected office bearers,” Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo said in a conference call Tuesday. “If we were to finance government directly, there would be no pressure on government to manage their costs in any way.”





This is fundamental because a King in ancient times tried to interfere with the National Treasury, a central bank of those days. The Chief of the Treasury refused to print money and was executed.The first principled stand by central bankers for independence. I am a central banker — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 1, 2020













BLOOMBERG