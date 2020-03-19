Mine hospital wards offer to help in pandemic

JOHANNESBURG - The minerals Council said yesterday it was ready to use wards in mine hospitals, which had expertise in screening for tuberculosis, for Covid-19 patients.

“This could extend beyond industry employees and regional partnerships established with State health facilities in certain mining regions,” said the council, adding that although its main objective was to serve its members.

The council adopted a 10-point action plan in line with the guidelines issued by Department of Health and National Institute of Communicable Diseases, including promoting workplace cleanliness and hygiene with disinfectants.

Minerals Council chief executive Roger Baxter said: “As a key pillar of South Africa’s economy, both in its own right and as a customer and suppliers of other sectors, the industry is determined to keep its facilities in operation to ensure that, once the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, South Africa’s economy can resume, develop and grow.

“We also recognise that we need to take a holistic approach, knowing that mines are part of and embedded in their communities.”