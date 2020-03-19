Mine hospital wards offer to help in pandemic
“This could extend beyond industry employees and regional partnerships established with State health facilities in certain mining regions,” said the council, adding that although its main objective was to serve its members.
The council adopted a 10-point action plan in line with the guidelines issued by Department of Health and National Institute of Communicable Diseases, including promoting workplace cleanliness and hygiene with disinfectants.
Minerals Council chief executive Roger Baxter said: “As a key pillar of South Africa’s economy, both in its own right and as a customer and suppliers of other sectors, the industry is determined to keep its facilities in operation to ensure that, once the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, South Africa’s economy can resume, develop and grow.
“We also recognise that we need to take a holistic approach, knowing that mines are part of and embedded in their communities.”
The council said last week that the industry was putting in place risk-mitigating measures to identify any cases of coronavirus.
The measures were designed to ensure rapid isolation and contact tracing. The council said it could, if necessary, mobilise large-scale medical facilities.
The Minerals Council said the plan included access to masks, sanitisers, testing kits and hardware kits, including temperature monitors. The council was also promoting influenza vaccinations.
BUSINESS REPORT