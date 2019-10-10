Modern farm-style living estate launches on KZN North Coast









Springvale Country Estate from Springvale Developers located on Sheffield Beach along the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast has officially launched. Photo: Supplied DURBAN – Springvale Country Estate from Springvale Developers located on Sheffield Beach along the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast has officially launched. The developers have created an estate offering space and freedom on the KZN North Coast. "We genuinely wanted to create an estate that had a country, farm-style-living feel but that was not too far off from the thriving hustle and bustle of town. Top of our list was space; and we worked long and hard with our teams to make this a reality. Our smallest homestead plots, which aren’t small at all, start from 2000m² and go up to as much as 4800 m²," said developer, Mike Graham. Often would-be buyers can be put off by the high prices which premium North Coast estates are asking these days, however Springvale Country Estate bucks this trend. Graham added, "Many of the residential estates in the area are asking prices which are at least 50 percent higher than Springvale while offering land half the size of the smallest homestead plot here. Buyers are pretty staggered when they see for themselves what they can have at Springvale".

Springvale Country Estate introduces a return to farm-style living but with a modern edge, and it seems there is a clear demand.

Springvale has several natural waterways and springs, after its namesake, with catch-and-release fishing and bike routes and walking trails through the estate.

The needs of parents with smaller kids have also been considered with a dedicated path beside the main estate interior road for parents with babes in prams. Beside the clubhouse will be a kiddies’ playground and splash pool.

"People are a bit weary of estates which promise one thing and do another. From the outset we were adamant that space and security are the two most important factors in creating this unique estate; here you live on your large homestead plot protected by first-class security- we don’t trade one for the other," said Graham.

The developers have also introduced ways to aid potential buyers who are wary of the risk of runaway building costs. They have teamed up with reputable builders to offer an all-inclusive fixed price building package which gives buyers the choice of amending and re-pricing one of the existing designs or paying a fixed price for a design drawn up by their own architect.

Sheffield Beach on KZN’s North Coast is rapidly developing with new tarred roads and freeway off-ramps in the pipeline. Over and above basic infrastructure upgrades, other much-needed amenities are also being developed.

Springvale welcomes a range of pets within the estate something which is becoming increasingly important to many buyers. Homeowners are also allowed much greater freedom when it comes to landscaping and creating their home garden.

KwaZulu-North Coast is the new 'property capital' of SA

The North Coast region of KwaZulu-Natal continues to attract an influx of home buyers from the rest of the province, Gauteng and other regions, and even globally according to Pam Golding Properties.

Durban has won best lifestyle city in South Africa for the past few consecutive years according to the Mercer Index, further underlining investor confidence in a province with a highly desirable lifestyle and sound value-for-money homes.

This is coupled with ongoing investment in commercial property in hubs such as uMhlanga Ridge and La Lucia Ridge. And with no shortage of hospitals and medical facilities, the region is also benefiting from a growing retirement market.

Carol Reynolds, Pam Golding Properties area principal for Durban Coastal said, "Whether you choose Durban, Durban North, uMhlanga, eMdloti or Ballito, you have everything on your doorstep, including all amenities, office parks and a range of residential property options from modern apartment buildings and spacious freestanding family homes to secure lifestyle estates".

BUSINESS REPORT