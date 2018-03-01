CAPE TOWN - According to research commissioned by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), many individuals who play the lottery cannot afford it and subsequently neglect household essentials, reports HuffPost.

The research which was commissioned in 2011 show that since the lottery was launched in SA in 2002, majority of poor and lower-end earners play the lottery. In addition, random research around the country sampled 2 500 individuals. Based on the data, 73% of lottery players earn R5 000 or below per month.

Meanwhile, 33% of players earn R1 000 or below.

71% of the sample group admitted that they buy lottery tickets instead of necessities such as bread and milk.

The unfortunate reality is that the chances of winning the jackpot is one in 20.4 million.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE