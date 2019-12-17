CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – The Commission of Inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has submitted a final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa which reportedly clears both Sekunjalo Investment Holdings chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé and former PIC chief executive Dr Dan Matjila of any wrongdoing.
Speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday, Advocate Phuti Setati, who has been dealing with media relations for the commission, confirmed that the process had been concluded but refused to be drawn into speculation on the key findings.
“The president established the commission of inquiry. We were mandated to investigate and develop the report. Only the President is in a position to talk about the details of the report,” Setati said.
However, a current affairs digital platform reported on Tuesday that the commission had cleared Survé and Matjila.
Africa News 24-7 said it had exclusive information indicating that the commission, which was headed by Judge Lex Mpati, “has cleared its former chief executive officer Dan Matjila and businessman Iqbal Survé, into whose technology firm AYO the state-run asset manager invested R4.3 billion”.