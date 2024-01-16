Mpho Molopyane takes reins as chief economist at Alexforbes

Mpho Molopyane has taken the reins as chief economist at Alexforbes, a company that is valued at R8.7 billion. The appointment became effective on December 1.

Alexforbes said yesterday that Molopyane would be responsible for formulating the macroeconomic strategy for the business, identifying significant economic opportunities to positively influence the business, benefit their clients, and enhance their investment processes. Molopyane would also play a pivotal role in executing strategic objectives that align with the group’s vision and intent to impact, the investment group said in a statement. Unpacking Molopyane’s career, Alexforbes said she brought with her a wealth of experience and expertise acquired through her extensive career in both the finance and public sectors.

“She joins Alexforbes from Absa, where she held the position of senior economist, overseeing economic research for multiple African economies. Prior to her tenure at Absa, Molopyane served as an economist at Rand Merchant Bank, with a specific focus on the South African market. Her professional background also includes previous positions at National Treasury and Standard Bank,” it said. Molopyane holds a Master’s degree in Econometrics from the University of Pretoria and a Three-Continent Master's degree in Global Management from Fordham University, New York City. She completed her undergraduate studies, earning a BCom and BCom (Hons) in Economics from the University of Pretoria. Ann Leepile, the CEO of Alexforbes Investments, said: “We welcome Mpho Molopyane as a valuable addition to our team. Her experience in economic research and strategy will make a significant contribution to our organisation's objectives. We eagerly anticipate her successful tenure at Alexforbes.”