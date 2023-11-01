MTBPS: Finance Minister paints a gloomy picture for country’s economic growth

This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) earlier on Wednesday.

The economic outlook for South Africa paints a worrying image for the road ahead.

The minister said that the ongoing energy crisis in South Africa, coupled with logistical issues, the inflation monster that consumers contend with on a daily basis in the country and rising borrowing costs attributed to the ailing economy.

“The economic outlook over the medium term remains weak, reflecting the cumulative effect of power cuts, the poor performance of the logistics sector, high inflation, rising borrowing costs, and a weaker global environment,” Godongwana said.

Economic growth in South Africa is expected to stagnate below 1% this year as activity remained constrained.