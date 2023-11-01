MTBPS: SA’s greylisting to be addressed in 2025

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in his Mid Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) said that the government expected to address all the deficiencies identified by the FATF by early 2025. South Africa was greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The minister said that a large number of government departments and agencies – including the police the Hawks, NPA, SIU, SSA, the Reserve Bank, FSCA, and SARS – have been working hard to address these deficiencies. “The FATF noted at its plenary meeting last week that such work is showing positive results, with South Africa having addressed 15 of the 20 technical deficiencies in our legal framework and making good progress on 17 of the 22 effectiveness action items, including 2 that are now deemed to be largely addressed,’ he said during his MTBPS. Godongwana further said that still is more work to be done.