MultiChoice will pay settlement of $37.3m to Nigerian tax authorities

Africa's biggest pay TV company MultiChoice Group said on Thursday its subsidiaries have reached a settlement with Nigerian tax authorities and agreed to pay a total tax amount of about $37.3 million (R707m).

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) froze MultiChoice Nigeria's accounts in 2022 and served MultiChoice Group with a 1.8 trillion naira ($1.27bn) tax claim for its Nigeria operation and a $342m claim for value-added taxes.