Musk says climate change poses no threat to human existence in short-term

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk opined on Saturday that climate change did not pose a threat of disappearance to humanity in the short-term but could create hardship if the environmental situation worsens over many decades.

"We are all taking billions, eventually trillions of tonnes of carbon and transferring it to the atmosphere and oceans … if you do that for long enough, eventually, you will get climate change. I think it is exaggerated in the short-term … it is not going to destroy humanity, but it will create hardship if you change the climate over many decades," Musk said during a festival organized by the Brothers of Italy party in Rome.