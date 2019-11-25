INTERNATIONAL - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Sunday that the electric carmaker received 200000 orders for its electric pickup truck within three days of its launch.
Musk, who has been regularly tweeting about the Cybertruck’s features since its launch late Thursday, has also been updating his followers with the number of orders the company has received.
In an earlier tweet, Musk said the company had received 146000 orders for Cybertruck, and tweeted again on Sunday saying “200K” - an apparent reference to the number of orders.