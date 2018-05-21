JOHANNESBURG - The National African Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) said on Tuesday that it wanted Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to explain himself with regards to changes in the board of Transnet.

Last week, Gordhan removed the chair of audit committee Seth Radebe and two other board members from the state-owned company's board following the resignations of the board chairperson Linda Mabaso, chief financial officer Garry Pita and non-executive directors Vusi Nkonyane and Yasmin Forbes.

But Mabaso is reportedly taking Gordhan to court. He accuses the minister of racial bias and abusing his powers.

Nafcoc president, Lawrence Mavundla, said Radebe's accusations suggest Gordan's alleged conduct amounted to racial prejudice that "perpetuates the stereotype that the face of corruption is black".

He added: "It is therefore extremely important that the honourable minister, Gordan, respond and rebuts these accusations without delay. His rather inexplicable silence in the face of these damning accusation will just serve to fuel speculations and innuendos that there is another agenda at play here."

Accepting the resignations, Gordhan said corruption that allegedly took place while the board was in charge would be probed.

- African News Agency (ANA)