National minimum wage is up for annual review

These representations would be considered by the commission before it publishes its annual report and recommendations on the annual review of the national minimum wage later in the year.

The National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission said it was inviting all interested parties to submit written representations concerning possible adjustments to the national minimum wage for 2022.

In February, the NMW for each ordinary hour worked was increased from R20.76 to R21.69 for the year 2021.

The NMW legislation in South Africa originally came into effect in January 2019 at a level of R20 per hour.

In considering the annual adjustment, the NMW Commission said it took into account: inflation, the cost of living, and the need to retain the value of the minimum wage; gross domestic product; wage levels and collective bargaining outcomes; productivity; ability of employers to carry on their businesses successfully; the operation of small, medium or micro-enterprises and new enterprises; likely impact of the recommendation adjustment on employment or the creation of employment.