One of the biggest retailers in the country, Shoprite, which also boasts having one of the largest private fleet of trucks in South Africa, recently held its 11th annual Shoprite Truck Driver of the Year competition. The company announced that Josias Moila, from Centurion, has received the title of Driver of The Year, beating more than 1 400 colleagues from across South Africa and surrounding African countries.

With more than 23 000 rolling wheels covering more than 100 million kilometres annually, the Shoprite Group said the Truck Driver of the Year competition served as a platform to celebrate and acknowledge the remarkable skills and dedication of truck drivers operating within the vast network. The top 13 drivers who emerged from the regional competitions throughout the year from across South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Botswana, battled it out in the final across three categories, including a written exam, a yard challenge, and a road test that was judged by the National Occupational Safety Association. Moila emerged victorious, proving his exceptional skills, dedication and professionalism as a code 14 truck driver, having started his career at the company on a learnership programme in 2015.

Moila said: “The competition was not easy, I had moments of stress and nervousness, but felt relieved and happy to get the win. Even being nominated for this competition means the world to me because it is an important award within the company. “We are a team, but on the day, on the ground, we are competitors. I am proud to win it for my depot.” This competition pays homage to the resilience and strength of the truck drivers who ensure the retailer’s stores receive their stock on time, regardless of the challenges they face on the road, said Ruaan Britz, the head of the Transport Centre of Excellence at the Group.