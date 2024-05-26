No reprieve for consumers coming this week at interest rate announcement

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will be announcing its latest decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) later this week on the repurchase rate for the country. Hot on the heels of underwhelming inflation data that was released last week, which was well below the SARB’s target range, it is likely that consumers will not be getting a reprieve with a rate cut.

Data from Statistics SA (StatsSA) this past week showed that headline inflation softened to 5.2% in April year-on-year, down from 5.3% in March and 5.6% in February, as general food inflation slowed except for vegetables, fruit and hot beverages. Inflation remained stubbornly high and well above the SARB’s preferred level of 4.5% of the 3–6% target range. If consumer prices remain stubbornly high, the SARB will not taper its monetary policy until inflation is well contained within the midpoint of its target range.

The SARB has kept interest rates at a 14-year high of 8.25% since May 2023 FNB senior economist Koketso Mano said fuel inflation should lift again following the near 40 cents increase in petrol prices, but the fall in diesel prices means the total magnitude will be muted. “Ultimately, headline inflation is expected to average above the 4.5% target this year. This means that monetary policy should remain unchanged for most of the year,” Mano said.

“This is further entrenched by expectations that Fed rate cuts will be shallower and later. We currently only see a potential 25 basis points cut at the SARB’s last meeting for the year.” “While the April inflation outcome is encouraging, we still expect the SARB to keep interest rates unchanged at 8.25% in May 2024. Considering that headline inflation is projected to continue to moderate, and that monetary policy is forward-looking in nature, we still see a possibility that the SARB may start cutting interest rates in the second half of 2024. We have, however, scaled back our expectation from 75 basis points worth of cuts in 2024 to 50 basis points, on persistent upside risks to inflation,” Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments said. Meanwhile, Abigail Moyo, a spokesperson of the trade union Uasa said that consecutive decreases in the annual consumer price index is good news for consumers and workers.