We can’t register the first Women Owned Bank in South Africa and not have a courtesy visit to the Governor of South African Reserve Bank (SARB)Mr. Lesetja Kganyago and the Registrar of Banks Mr. Kuben Naidoo
The YWBNmutualBANK team✊🏽✊🏽#15June2018 pic.twitter.com/elrjmFRzau
— Nthabeleng Likotsi (@MissNthabeleng) June 11, 2018
I’m not the one to give up, here I am asking for 30 000 retweet’s in support of the young women who will be marching from the Union Building to the South African Reserve Bank On Friday 15 June, 10h00am for Economic Freedom.#YWBNmutualBank #Right2bOurOwnBankers
Women owned BANK pic.twitter.com/2A1xCTuy5K
— Nthabeleng Likotsi (@MissNthabeleng) June 14, 2018
WOW!! 🙏🙏🙏 it’s been a long journey and totally looking forward to seeing it grow from strength to strength #Right2bOurOwnBankers #YWBNmutualBank https://t.co/jgoFjf29jo
— Nthabeleng Likotsi (@MissNthabeleng) June 14, 2018