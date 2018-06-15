Nthabeleng Likotsi. Image: Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Nthabeleng Likotsi is set on becoming the first black female owner a bank in South Africa. 

Likotsi is determined to have her Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), turned into the first black female-owned Mutual Bank in South Africa, the Sowetan reported. 

"There is no space for negativity. We will not fail," she told Sowetan yesterday ahead of submitting an application to the bank on Friday.

The 33-year-old will also be leading a march from the Union Buildings to the bank taking a stance against the lack of access for black women in the financial sector.

"There is a lot of preparation that goes into getting a license to run a mutual bank. The requirement is that you should have between R10 to R15-million, just for the application excluding the capital expenditure, operational costs, among others," she told the Sowetan.




