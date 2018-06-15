JOHANNESBURG - Nthabeleng Likotsi is set on becoming the first black female owner a bank in South Africa.





Likotsi is determined to have her Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), turned into the first black female-owned Mutual Bank in South Africa, the Sowetan reported.





"There is no space for negativity. We will not fail," she told Sowetan yesterday ahead of submitting an application to the bank on Friday.





The 33-year-old will also be leading a march from the Union Buildings to the bank taking a stance against the lack of access for black women in the financial sector.





"There is a lot of preparation that goes into getting a license to run a mutual bank. The requirement is that you should have between R10 to R15-million, just for the application excluding the capital expenditure, operational costs, among others," she told the Sowetan.





We can’t register the first Women Owned Bank in South Africa and not have a courtesy visit to the Governor of South African Reserve Bank (SARB)Mr. Lesetja Kganyago and the Registrar of Banks Mr. Kuben Naidoo



The YWBNmutualBANK team✊🏽✊🏽#15June2018 pic.twitter.com/elrjmFRzau — Nthabeleng Likotsi (@MissNthabeleng) June 11, 2018





I’m not the one to give up, here I am asking for 30 000 retweet’s in support of the young women who will be marching from the Union Building to the South African Reserve Bank On Friday 15 June, 10h00am for Economic Freedom.#YWBNmutualBank #Right2bOurOwnBankers

Women owned BANK pic.twitter.com/2A1xCTuy5K — Nthabeleng Likotsi (@MissNthabeleng) June 14, 2018





WOW!! 🙏🙏🙏 it’s been a long journey and totally looking forward to seeing it grow from strength to strength #Right2bOurOwnBankers #YWBNmutualBank https://t.co/jgoFjf29jo — Nthabeleng Likotsi (@MissNthabeleng) June 14, 2018





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE