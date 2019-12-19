DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal’s property developer, Devmco Group, has introduced a game-changing offshore investment initiative; Invest Australia
Created as a one-stop solution, Invest Australia is a platform for South African based investors to expand their property portfolio abroad through strategically positioned off-plan developments. Earmarking Brisbane as a key growth area, this initiative provides exclusive insights into this country, as well as the potential capital appreciation and lucrative rental yields achieved within this resilient economy.
"As an offshore investor, we understand that it is imperative to secure your wealth in a stable economy, despite global downward trends in the property market. Through extensive research, we have identified Australia over any other country. Statistics show that over the past 20 years, Australia has become the fastest growing first-world market through their overall economy, wealth, income and property," said Charles Thompson, Devmco Group Chief Executive.
Thompson added, "At Devmco Group, we are passionate about property investments and strategically positioned investment opportunities in South Africa and abroad. Invest Australia will become a tool for investors, as it sets out to highlight and inform our network around the growth of the Australian property market and identify lucrative, off-plan developments from R4 million and R5 million".
While other countries have experienced extreme property price declines of up to 70 percent, Australia has remained consistently steady over the years. In fact, Australia’s property market has shown consistent capital growth over the last 100 years, with Australian property prices having doubled approximately every 7 to 10 years.