Offshore investors target Australia's capital city Brisbane









DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal's property developer, Devmco Group, has introduced a game-changing offshore investment initiative; Invest Australia Created as a one-stop solution, Invest Australia is a platform for South African based investors to expand their property portfolio abroad through strategically positioned off-plan developments. Earmarking Brisbane as a key growth area, this initiative provides exclusive insights into this country, as well as the potential capital appreciation and lucrative rental yields achieved within this resilient economy. "As an offshore investor, we understand that it is imperative to secure your wealth in a stable economy, despite global downward trends in the property market. Through extensive research, we have identified Australia over any other country. Statistics show that over the past 20 years, Australia has become the fastest growing first-world market through their overall economy, wealth, income and property," said Charles Thompson, Devmco Group Chief Executive. Thompson added, "At Devmco Group, we are passionate about property investments and strategically positioned investment opportunities in South Africa and abroad. Invest Australia will become a tool for investors, as it sets out to highlight and inform our network around the growth of the Australian property market and identify lucrative, off-plan developments from R4 million and R5 million". While other countries have experienced extreme property price declines of up to 70 percent, Australia has remained consistently steady over the years. In fact, Australia's property market has shown consistent capital growth over the last 100 years, with Australian property prices having doubled approximately every 7 to 10 years.

"While the holistic Australian property market might be performing well against global standards, there are key areas that are truly showing outstanding results, one of which is Brisbane. This city is reportedly one of the ‘world’s most liveable cities’ and is seeing immense population growth and major infrastructure development take place," said Thompson.

A recent Finder RBA Cash Rate Survey reveals that property experts nominated Brisbane as the best city to invest AUD$500 000 in property, which is in line with the off-plan developments Invest Australia intends to introduce its network to.

Some of the key factors influencing Brisbane’s success is the fact that this property market is more affordable than Sydney and Melbourne. Additionally, the population and property market growth can be attributed to major projects like Queen’s Wharf, HS Wharf, TradeCoast, Cross River Rail and many more. One of the substantial changes taking place in Brisbane, which is due for completion in 2020, is the Airport’s AUD$1.3billion second runway.

With property experts shining the spotlight on Brisbane, coupled with the increasing demand from investors for opportunities in this region, this area will continue to offer the best prospects for long-term capital growth.

"As we are still in the launching phase of this campaign, we look forward to introducing exceptional property investments that will meet the demand for rentals for those who live in this area, as well as offer investors strong capital appreciation and rental returns," concluded Thompson.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

