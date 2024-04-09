Oil could reach $100 a barrel for first time in years

Oil prices have surged in recent days, threatening to push Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, to $100 (R1860) a barrel for the first time in almost two years. Traders have been taken by surprise by a surge in oil prices, which threaten to push Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, to $100 a barrel for the first time in almost two years.

Mere days ago, oil jumped above $90 a barrel, triggered by military tensions between Israel and Iran. Reuters reported that global oil benchmark Brent steadied above $91 a barrel yesterday reducing early losses. This was prompted by Israel withdrawing more soldiers from Gaza and committing to fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. Brent crude futures were down 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $91.01 a barrel by 3.35pm. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 9 cents, or about 0.1%, at $86.82. Both benchmarks lost more than $2 earlier in the session.

Oil prices gained about 4% last week on escalating geopolitical tensions. Other factors are also at play: – Mexico has slashed its crude exports by 35% to try and wean the country off costly fuel imports, compounding a global squeeze and prompting the US to consume more domestic oil;

– US sanctions are stranding Russian oil cargoes at sea, with supplies from Venezuela a potential next target; – Yemeni Houthi rebel attacks on tankers in the Red Sea are delaying crude oil shipments through the Suez Canal; – OPEC and its allies continue to cut production.