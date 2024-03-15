Passing of former Saice president Louis de Waal

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of Louis de Waal, a distinguished figure within our community and a former president of SAICE.

Louis passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable contributions in the field of engineering, particularly in transport infrastructure.

Louis was not only an engineer but also a leader who left an indelible mark on our profession. Many of us had the privilege of working alongside him, witnessing his passion, dedication, and innovative spirit first-hand. With a formidable professional career spanning many decades, he played a pivotal role in numerous projects that brought significant value to the Cape region.

Beyond his professional achievements, Louis was known for his advocacy of cycling as both a mode of transport and a recreational pursuit. His passion for cycling manifested through various initiatives, including his participation in the Cape Town Cycle Tour, as well as the founding of Bicycle Empowerment Network in the early 2000s.