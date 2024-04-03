JSE-listed Pepkor Holdings shares become available for trade on A2X Markets yesterday with a market cap of R68.98 billion. Pepkor has the largest retail store footprint in Southern Africa with 5 900 stores operating across nine African countries and in Brazil. Pepkor Holdings is home to many of the most trusted brands on the continent including Ackermans, PEP, Russells and HiFi Corp as well as Avenida in Brazil.

The majority of Pepkor’s retail brands operate in the discount and value market segment, which enjoys natural resilience thanks to customers’ ability to buy ‘up’ or ‘down’ according to their budgets, and prevailing economic conditions. The company joins other prominent retailers with a secondary listing on A2X including, Dis-Chem, Mr Price, Clicks, Truworths, Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Woolworths. A2X CEO Kevin Brady said, “We are delighted to be welcoming Pepkor Holdings onto our platform and we look forward to demonstrating the benefits that the listing will bring to both Pepkor and its investors.”