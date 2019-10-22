CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday extended the deadline of the submission of the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation from October 31 to December 15.
In a statement, the Office of The Presidency said the extension was upon the request of the Commissioner of the inquiry Justice Lex Mpati.
The Commission was appointed by President Ramaphosa on October 17, 2017, to look into allegations of impropriety regarding the PIC.
The commission has heard evidence from more than 77 witnesses over eight months, with some commentators noting a rather heavy focus on black-owned companies.
Some of the witness testimonies have not only given its evidence leader, Advocate Jannie Lubbe, sleepless nights but have visibly irritated those conducting the inquiry, to the point where assistant commissioner Gill Marcus has had a number of emotional outbursts – which have even led to a widespread backlash on social media.