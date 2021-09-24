Pick n Pay and CLT collaborate on shopping bag to support leopard conservation this Heritage Month

THIS Heritage Month, Pick n Pay and the Cape Leopard Trust (CLT) have collaborated to produce a limited-edition reusable shopping bag, which will be sold at some of the retailer’s select stores across South Africa to promote conservation of the Western Cape’s biodiversity, and to bring awareness of the rare leopard.

Pick n Pay said this was the fifth reusable RPET bag in a series by the retailer in partnership with national non-governmental organisations to help bring awareness of important national landmarks and to support worthy causes that highlight critical issues such as those linked to the environment.