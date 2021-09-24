Pick n Pay and CLT collaborate on shopping bag to support leopard conservation this Heritage Month
Share this article:
THIS Heritage Month, Pick n Pay and the Cape Leopard Trust (CLT) have collaborated to produce a limited-edition reusable shopping bag, which will be sold at some of the retailer’s select stores across South Africa to promote conservation of the Western Cape’s biodiversity, and to bring awareness of the rare leopard.
Pick n Pay said this was the fifth reusable RPET bag in a series by the retailer in partnership with national non-governmental organisations to help bring awareness of important national landmarks and to support worthy causes that highlight critical issues such as those linked to the environment.
“We are honoured to have the opportunity to support the important work being done by the Cape Leopard Trust in protecting an important part of our country’s heritage. Our customers can look forward to adding to their collection of reusable bags in support of a good cause,” said Andre Nel, the head of sustainability at Pick n Pay.
The 100 percent reusable RPET Pick n Pay shopping bag features leopard imagery and a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of these bags at select Pick n Pay stores across the country would be donated to the CLT.
The CLT works to ensure the survival of leopards that inhabit the rugged fynbos biome of the Cape Fold Mountain ranges. The leopard is the last large predator and last member of the Big 5 to still roam free in the Western Cape. | Staff Reporter