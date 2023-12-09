Pick n Pay asap! feeling festive and is giving away up to R30m to customers after Black Friday success

After reporting a successful Black Friday, Pick n Pay asap! is keeping the online festive spirit alive with up to R30 million in mystery presents delivered to its customers over four weeks. Every customer spending over R350 will get a guaranteed present – ranging from discount codes of up to R100,000 in cash – until 24 December 2023. Over 20,000 presents have already been claimed.

Vincent Viviers, Executive Co-Head of Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, said they had seen the enthusiasm of online customers during Black Friday to secure savings. Viviers said, “We know it has been a challenging few months for many, and this time of the year can add to pressures. In the spirit of giving back and creating moments of magic, we are bringing smiles to our customers with guaranteed presents from R35 discount codes to R100,000 in cash that will further assist their pockets this holiday. It’s more than presents; it's a heartfelt gesture to help our customers save or indulge this festive season." “More than twice as many people shopped Pick n Pay’s Black Friday deals on-demand this year, and a continued surge of orders is expected over the festive season,” Viviers said.

“On-demand shopping is evolving from a last-minute option to increasingly a ‘go-to solution’.” This was evident, the retailer said, during the recent Black Friday as customers chose the app to shop for deals. “Some of the most bought products included Coca-Cola soft drink, baked beans, dishwashing liquid and HTH pool care, while general merchandise items were the fastest-growing category, up by nearly 300% compared to last year. Items such as air fryers and the new PnP Home DAY Scandi-inspired products, sold very well, so we anticipate more customers will use the ease and convenience of on-demand shopping for Christmas gifting or stocking-filling items.”

In terms of food grocery shopping for the festive period, Viviers said, “A growing trend from our research this year is that customers want convenience – it is shaping how they shop to what they shop for. People want to prepare delicious meals without hassle, and now they can do so with the freshest delivery to their door within an hour. We are already noticing a shift towards orders for full feasts, not just top-up items like dessert fruits or snacks." The group said that Pick n Pay asap! has strengthened its team of pickers and drivers ahead of the festive rush, and customers will get the bonus of a present with orders. Customers spending over R350 on the Pick n Pay asap! app this festive season, with a linked Smart Shopper card, can choose from three presents after their order.