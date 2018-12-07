DURBAN - With sales of R150 million to date, only 52 out of the total of 143 apartments are still available for purchase in the brand new, designer apartment development, Le Boulevard. Dexaphase Properties were the developers of the R434 million development and it created 300 jobs.

The apartments are located in the heart of uMhlanga on the rapidly expanding KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, according to Carol Reynolds, Pam Golding Properties area principal for Durban Coastal.

Reynolds said, "The remaining units, which are a mix of two, three and four bedrooms – as all four penthouses were immediately snapped up when the development was launched - can be had at prices ranging from R1.7 million to R3.78 million, including VAT".

The stylish units are spacious with quality finishes and basement parking. The luxury six-storey Le Boulevard is set on spacious landscaped grounds which include a large swimming pool and gym.

Reynolds added "Most of the buyers to date are owner-occupiers, with the balance buy-to-let investors who are eager to benefit from sound capital appreciation and good rental income, as this is a highly desirable development in a prime location just a few kilometres from Gateway Shopping Centre, uMhlanga beachfront and promenade and uMhlanga Village"

With partial sea views, Le Boulevard is sought after among both Gauteng and local buyers, in an area which has shown consistent growth over the years and continues to perform well because of its desirability and ongoing demand.

