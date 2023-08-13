Poor and working-class students need greater support in Higher Education

By Sthandiwe Msomi The gains made through the #FeesMustFall movement have resulted in thousands of poor and working-class students receiving tuition and accommodation support through National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and increased scholarships for students.

While these gains have made a dent on the exclusionary nature of tertiary education in South Africa, more remains to be done to assist academically deserving students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Recently, thousands of students have been left destitute in June and July as they have not received their NSFAS monthly stipends because of an abrupt system change by NSFAS. The recurring student protests seen at the advent of every academic year and throughout the academic year are an indication that although NSFAS increased its financing threshold to accommodate missing middle students and provide monthly allowance to all its beneficiaries, their systems and abrupt policy changes still subject thousands of students to dehumanising conditions on campus.

Food deprivation, fee blocks, accommodation evictions, colonial academic curricula, lack of transformation in the academy, and mental health challenges are issues that many students still contend with daily on campus. Approximately 700 000 students were funded by NSFAS in the 2022/2023 academic year. When juxtaposed with the 480 000 students funded in 2018, which indicates that the demand for financial support to obtain higher education has been on the rise. Although access to higher education has been on the rise, succeeding at university remains a hurdle for many students due to insufficient support measures. The government, through NSFAS, must continue to ensure that all students that are academically deserving, irrespective of background, are provided an opportunity to a dignified higher education experience.

At its last yearly meeting on the trustees, South Africa Student Solidarity Foundation for Education (SASSFE) has resolved to intensify its work around student support, higher education funding and the student debt crisis, as well as curriculum transformation. Student support measures A 2015 study conducted on food deprivation amongst students at the University of Free State (UFS) revealed that close to 50% of students who drop out of the system cite food deprivation as a contributing factor to their academic difficulties.

The rise in the cost of living has further exacerbated the food and accommodation crisis on campus. In an economic environment with high inflation and allowances remaining the same, students are extremely deprived. To ease the burden on students, alternative forms of support such as food banks, shopping discounts for students and other initiatives are critical. An example of these interventions is a food bank system hosted at The Sanctuary at Wits University, which provides lunch to students everyday on campus. SASSFE is also proud be a regular donor to Food Bank, however, more donor funds are required to advance the work we do in partnership with Wits University, and others.

Mental health and anxiety also continue to plague students. While financial support easing the stress of funding for students, it does not ease the mental health issues that students come into the university system with. This is more so the case for students from communities plagued by household violence and other traumatising socio economic issues. Bursars and financial aid schemes must be encouraged to look at the support they offer to students broadly, by also catering for the mental health of students. This could consist of therapy, counselling and other psychological services incorporated into the financial support for students. In addition, other student support measures such as their sanitary materials, general health, devices, and study materials remain an impediment to students’ success on campus. These support measures not only cater to the immediate needs of students, but they also ensure that vulnerable students are holistically set up to succeed, and that is why SASSFE urges government, universities, and bursars to put systems in place that will also ensure students’ success upon accessing the higher education sector.

Higher education funding and student debt crisis Student debt has, unfortunately, turned into an exclusionary tool in the higher education sector. Close to R16 billion is owed to universities in unpaid university fees. Every year, students that have outstanding debt exceeding a specific threshold are excluded from the university system until such a time that they can settle the debt. This challenge is mounting and will become a major fiscal issue in the foreseeable future if left unresolved. The defunding of students during the academic year exacerbates the situation. Student debt forgiveness has been something activists have been calling for.

Countries such as the US have taken a multi-pronged approach to the issue. Part of their policy included forgiving the remaining balance on federal student loans after 120 payments working full time for federal, state, Tribal, or local government; the military; or a qualifying non-profit. These are policies that could be considered by the South African government for young people now working in public service. In South Africa, we can employ different measures for students that are Sassa (Social Relief of Distress Grant) beneficiaries, and those of public servants such as teachers, nurses and police personnel. At a policy level, this may take some time to resolve, however, we as civil society can contribute in the interim.

The unfortunate truth is that the government has left students to deal with their own challenges, negating the fact that it is imperative to extend support to young people in a transitional period of their lives. The exclusion of students must be seen as the crisis that it is, otherwise, we will find ourselves with young people who had potential left behind in the periphery of our economy and society, further contributing to the challenges of unemployment and inequality which is at its worst in our country and globally. Curriculum transformation

Even with the rise of organisations such as Rethinking Economics for Africa, Rethinking Accountancy and other lobby groups, civil society re-emphasises the need to change our teaching material, pedagogies and epistemologies in a way that speaks to the developmental needs of the country, the people, and the planet. Existing knowledge systems must be challenged and evaluated against the needs of our country, people, and the planet. There must be a focus on developing students that are critical, ethical, innovative, can undo the systems created by colonialism such as spatial planning, exclusionary financial systems, exploitative business practices and disregard for our environment, and contribute to the development of sustainable futures. Curriculum transformation is key to ensuring that the environment of academia is diversified and speaks to different racial groups, women, the LGBTQI+ community and people from different socio-economic backgrounds.

There are other issues in the sector that one could address, but as SASSFE, these are the ones we believe need urgent attention. We urge all stakeholders to proactively think about solutions and plans to mitigate some of the issues mentioned above. We also urge those who have successfully passed through the university system not to forget the plight of students and to give back in any way that they can. Sthandiwe Msomi is the marketing assistant of South Africa Student Solidarity Foundation for Education. For more information go to: www.sassfe.org.za.