Port Elizabeth bulk terminal opens after maintenance shutdown - Transnet

THE Port Elizabeth bulk terminal successfully concluded its annual 10-day maintenance shutdown to ensure the seamless handling of manganese for the next 12 months, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) said in a statement yesterday.
“This was a planned initiative carried out in agreement with customers where bulk handling equipment like tipplers, stackers, reclaimers, ship-loaders, feeders and over 10 kilometres of conveyor belt system were all serviced,” it said.
Annually, the terminal has capacity to handle six million tons of manganese as the industry continues to grow, with increased global demand.
Wandisa Vazi, the managing executive of the Eastern Cape Terminals at Transnet Port Terminals, said it was important to ensure that the maintenance works started as scheduled and that the working environment was safe for employees.
“The plant has to operate at acceptable levels and sustain export activities and this is why we plan this shutdown thoroughly” she said. Vazi commended the efficacy of the Engineering team as they executed all required tasks on time.
TPT said the primary objective of the maintenance shutdown was to raise levels of equipment reliability and availability.
“The Port Elizabeth Bulk Terminal is a crucial part in the export of manganese as it drives the economic growth of the region and that of the country. South Africa) is home to more than 70% of the world’s highest grade manganese. Most of it moved through the terminal although mined in the Northern Cape, with countries like China, India, Japan, Ukraine and South Korea as the top five global consumers,” it said.
BUSINESS REPORT