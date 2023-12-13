Port Elizabeth bulk terminal opens after maintenance shutdown - Transnet

THE Port Elizabeth bulk terminal successfully concluded its annual 10-day maintenance shutdown to ensure the seamless handling of manganese for the next 12 months, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) said in a statement yesterday. “This was a planned initiative carried out in agreement with customers where bulk handling equipment like tipplers, stackers, reclaimers, ship-loaders, feeders and over 10 kilometres of conveyor belt system were all serviced,” it said.

Annually, the terminal has capacity to handle six million tons of manganese as the industry continues to grow, with increased global demand. Wandisa Vazi, the managing executive of the Eastern Cape Terminals at Transnet Port Terminals, said it was important to ensure that the maintenance works started as scheduled and that the working environment was safe for employees. “The plant has to operate at acceptable levels and sustain export activities and this is why we plan this shutdown thoroughly” she said. Vazi commended the efficacy of the Engineering team as they executed all required tasks on time.