Power crisis no more – ZESA declares end to load shedding in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) recently announced the end of load shedding after revealing that the nation’s power plants are now generating sufficient electricity to fulfil the needs of both domestic and industrial consumers, with minimal reliance on imports. ZESA expressed that the enhanced power generation capacity has resulted in a substantial reduction in load shedding throughout the country.

This news was welcomed by the business sector which can now effectively plan operational schedules and ensure uninterrupted industrial processes. The improved electricity supply is expected to contribute to smoother industry outcomes and foster a more conducive environment for economic growth. ZESA attributed the end of load shedding to the successful implementation and completion of expansion projects for Units 7 and 8 at the Hwange Thermal Power Station.

Additionally, the contribution of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) through the establishment of solar parks, along with improved output from the Kariba Hydro-Power Station, has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. As a result, Zimbabwe’s total domestic generation capacity has surpassed 1500MW, marking a remarkable improvement from the previous capacity of less than 600MW in March of this year. During a recent interview, Engineer Howard Choga, the acting MD of the Zimbabwe Energy Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), said the substantial progress in power generation and supply has rendered a load shedding schedule unnecessary.