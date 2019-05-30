President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation, announcing his Cabinet for the South African 6th administration at the Union Buildings. FILE PHOTO: Siyabulela Duda/ANA

CAPE TOWN - The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) on Thursday congratulated the newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers announced by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa. The president announced his executive on Wednesday evening, reducing the size of cabinet from 36 to 28 ministers.

The PPF said it was also pleased with the individual and the collective qualities and characteristics of the appointed “credible” men and women.

“PPF, as the representative of the country’s middle strata, welcomes the reconfiguration of the national departments from 36 to 28, as such a decision augurs well with the thrust and the vision of the country’s strategic plan which seeks to espouse the developmental agenda of the state, as well as the commitments as encapsulated in the 2019 ANC [African National Congress] manifesto,” said PPF president Kashif Wicomb in a statement.

Wicomb further said the PPF welcomed the reintroduction of the performance management system against which individual members of Team Grow South Africa shall be held accountable.

“We are of the firm belief that this time around this will not be paid lip service as it has happened before. PPF considers the main tasks of the Team Grow South Africa as that of restoring public trust in the governance of the country,” said Wicomb, further adding that the PPF wanted to see a significant restructuring of the economy in order to unbundle and transform the inclusive economy for broader participation of the country’s entrepreneurs, especially the black entrepreneurs and thereby ensuring that the economy benefited all.

“PPF is optimistic that each individual and the collective of Team Grow South Africa will strive towards sustaining country’s confidence and hope through hard work, innovation, humility and excellence in the implementation of the plan to grow South Africa towards vision 2030,” Wicomb added.

- African News Agency (ANA)



