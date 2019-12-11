JOHANNESBURG – Fear has gripped South Africans that Eskom is preparing for even longer and frequent power cuts after cutting off 6 000 megawatts (MW) from the national grid on Monday night.
Eskom has cut off power in scheduled rotational manner after implementing between Stage 2 and Stage 4 load shedding in a bid to protect the country from a national blackout.
Eskom indicated that load shedding would probably be a reality for a further two years.
Eskom chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer said Eskom would always want to protect the integrity of its system when implementing power cuts to avoid a national blackout.
“I don’t believe we have to be in panic, and the reason being we have to reduce the demand of the country when it is required, because we need to protect the integrity of our electrical network at all times to avoid any difficulty on the system,” Oberholzer said.