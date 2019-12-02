CAPE TOWN – SBV Services, a provider of customised cash services and solutions to banks, ATMs, and retail environments, on Monday appealed to the public to be aware of the high risks involved in the cash-in-transit industry.
The company made this appeal after concerns were raised that members of the public were distracting protection officers while they were on duty.
South Africa’s economy relied on cash, the company said in a statement. Ensuring that cash was available when needed was an essential service provided by SBV Services protection officers, who were highly trained to ensure both money and other assets were moved as smoothly and safely as possible.
Mark Barrett, chief executive at SBV Services said protection officers might seem brash and unfriendly at times, but they were trained to be solely focused on the job at hand.
“We have had reports of members of the public who insist that our officers move the vehicle or ask to hold the firearms that they carry. It is also important for the public to desist from asking officers questions – or by blocking the route to cash machines with trolleys for example. This kind of distraction is a safety and security risk for both the officer and the public,” said Barrett.