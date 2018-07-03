



Over the past festive season, the city of Durban experienced a significant drop in visitor numbers. According to figures released by the Democratic Alliance showed a decline of almost half a million people in the past two years.





Between 2017/2018 886 867 people visit the city a decrease in numbers compared to the 1 355 267 people that visited between 2015/2016 and the 1

146 762 people that visited between 2016/ 2017.





The Durban Beachfront Photo: Facebook





However, Kirby Gordan the Vice President of Sales and Distribution for FlySafair said that Acsa arrival stats paint a positive picture for Durban's tourism. A factor that may have contributed to the increase in arrivals is that according to statistics there has been a yearly decrease in the price of flights.





Another factor that contributed to the increase in tourism number is the new tourism developments that ins development. One of the most recent is the Durban Point Waterfront Project that was launched by the Mayor of Durban, Zandile Gumede.





An artist's impression of the Durban Point Waterfront Development. Photo

: Supplied





Another Durban project that tourists can look forward to is the Point Waterfront Promenade Extension.





KZN winter season 2018





Accoridng to Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, the 2018 winter season is going to be a bumper one for the KZN province. Tourism KZN said that they are projecting that the province will have 125 000 international tourist arrivals and they are expecting 335 00 domestic tourists.





It is estimated that R1,3 billion will be injected into the Durban economy this season. On average R7770 will spent by international tourists whie domestic tourists will spend on average R1280.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

